‘Vera had a zest for life that was infectious’

THE late Vera Bogue was remembered for her ‘gift for people’ and for her ‘kindness towards others’ as the popular resident was laid to rest.

Formerly of Coa Road in Lissan, Ms Bogue passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 6.

A stalwart of the Fermanagh community, Ms Bogue was a long-term employee at Lilley’s Centra in Enniskillen where she was loved by her colleagues and the many customers she served.

Celebrant at her Requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church in Cradien on Monday, Fr Raymond Donnelly, recalled Ms Bogue’s popular personality and kind nature.

“Vera was never simply an employee or colleague. She was part of the place and part of the lives of those who worked alongside her. What people will remember about Vera was her gift for people,” he recalled.

Ms Bogue had a strong interest in music and was an avid Joe Dolan fan. She enjoyed going to many Country music dances with her partner Gerry.

Family was key in her life, with Ms Bogue enjoying spending time with her siblings Eamonn, Betty and Mary and her many nephews and nieces.

“Vera’s parents gave her a strong foundation – a love of her family, kindness towards others and values that shaped the person she became,” recalled Fr Donnelly.

“In recent times, Vera relied greatly on the care and support of her siblings and she appreciated it.

“Family always meant everything to Vera. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and took great joy in hearing about their lives.”

Lilley’s Centra in Enniskillen was closed on Monday as a mark of respect to Ms Bogue. A statement on social media remembered her as a ‘dear and close friend’

“She [Vera] was loyal beyond measure, hardworking to her core, and utterly committed to doing things properly. Standards mattered to her,” the statement read.

She gave every role everything she had — and she excelled in each one. But what truly set Vera apart wasn’t just her work ethic. It was her spirit.

“She had a zest for life that was infectious. A wicked sense of humour that kept us all on our toes. She loved her pranks and practical jokes — and no one was ever completely safe.

“The laughter she created in that shop could brighten even the longest shift. If a life can be measured in craic and laughter, then Vera lived hers to the absolute fullest.”

Ms Bogue is survived by her partner Gerry Maguire, her brother Eamonn, sisters Betty and Mary and her sister-in-law Caroline.

She is predeceased by her parents Eamonn and Teresa Bogue.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church in Cradien on Monday, she was interred in Tempo Graveyard.