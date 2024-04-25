Two deer killed on the Derrygonnelly Road

TWO deer were killed following a road collision on the Derrygonnelly Road.

Motorists have been urged to take caution when driving on the Derrygonnelly Road after numerous reports of deer running across the road late at night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed to the Herald that two deer had been killed in an accident on the road.

“Police received a report of a road traffic collision between a car and two deer in the Derrygonnelly Road area shortly after 9.35pm on Sunday, April 14,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The two deer were killed due to the collision.”

The British Deer Society has issued a warning to drivers in Fermanagh and the North to be wary of the animals crossing the road in evening and night time.

“Be aware that more deer may well cross after the one you have noticed,” said a spokesperson for The British Deer Society.

“After dark, do use full-beam when there is no opposing traffic.

“When a deer or other animal is noted on the road, dim your headlights as animals startled by the beam may ‘freeze’ rather than leaving the road.”

