Police appeal over Fermanagh hit-and-run

Posted: 5:17 pm April 10, 2024
Police are investigating a hit and run road traffic collision at the junction of Mossfield Road and Old Junction Road that occurred on Friday 05th April 2024 at approximately 5.10pm.
A white van was involved and Police are keen to speak to the driver.
If anyone has any dash cam footage or witnessed the collision please contact 101 quoting reference number 1201 of the 05/04/2024.

