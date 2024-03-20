New ‘Blue Coats’ set for Fermanagh car parks

While the current ‘Red Coats’ will be continuing with their traffic warden duties on Fermanagh’s town streets, they will soon be joined by new ‘Blue Coats’ on the local parking enforcement beat.

Fermanagh and Omagh Council has announced it is outsourcing it parking enforcement duties and has agreed a new contract with Marston (Holdings) Ltd to provide enforcement services within its 13 pay and display public car parks across the area, with the new contract will commencing on Wednesday, April 3.

While the Department of Infrastructure will continue to employ it red-coated parking attendants to look after on-street parking, the new blue-coated parking attendants will cover local Council-run car parks.

A Council spokesman said, “The main change that car park users will notice is that the Parking Attendants will wear a blue uniform and there will be a slight change to the text on the printed Penalty Charge Notice (PCN), however, their responsibilities and legal authority remains the same, and any PCNs issued will be valid.

“The new contract will also see the introduction of a new cashless parking system in operation at the Council’s 13 pay and display car parks in Enniskillen and Omagh. The Just Park app will be replaced by the ‘RingGo’ app, enabling car park users to continue to have the option to pay through their mobile phones, as well as at car park pay stations or via a telephone call.

“Car park users should download the new RingGo app onto their phones and use it with effect from Wednesday 03 April 2024.

“Car park season tickets, which are already available at most pay and display car parks, will continue to be available to those who wish to purchase in advance. Tickets already purchased will remain valid until their expiry date.

Council chairman Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, added, “We are accustomed to seeing ‘red coat’ Parking Attendants in our Pay and Display Car Parks. Therefore, it is important to make sure that members of the public are aware that, as of Wednesday 03 April 2024, parking attendants will be wearing a blue uniform, however, their responsibilities and legal authority remain the same.

“I would like to thank the Department for Infrastructure for providing their services to ensure the safe operation of our car parks over the past nine years and we look forward to a new partnership with NSL.”

Enforcement has been provided since 2015 through an Agreement with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) who employ the ‘red coat’ traffic attendants. From Wednesday 03 April 2024 NSL, part of Marston (Holdings) Ltd, will provide enforcement services in the Fermanagh and Omagh District as well as 7 other council areas in Northern Ireland.

From 03 April 2024, parking complaints, including PCN appeals, will be dealt with by NSL, part of Marston (Holdings) Ltd through the following contact 0333 0068 351.

For more information, visit www.fermanaghomagh.com/carparks.