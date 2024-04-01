Three children seriously injured in Fermanagh crash

THREE young boys and a man in his 30s were seriously in yesterday’s serious collision on the main route from Enniskillen to Irvinestown, police have confirmed.

Police have now launched an appeal for information following the crash on the A32 Mossfield Road, which was originally reported by the PSNI as having occurred on the Ennsikillen Road, Ballinamallard.

The road remained closed overnight as police carried out an investigation, with diversions put in place via Ballinamallard.

Inspector Irvine said: “Police received a report at approximately 11.15am on Sunday morning, 31st March that a collision had occurred involving a white Mitsubishi L200 Titan.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, and two boys aged 12, and another 13-year-old boy who were passengers in the vehicle, were all transported to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“The road which was closed overnight has since reopened to all traffic earlier this morning, Monday 1st April.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision involving the White Mitsubishi vehicle, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 552 31/03/24.”