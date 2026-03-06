Students’ lead successful fundraiser for Women’s Aid

STUDENTS from Mount Lourdes Grammar School have raised more than £2,000 for Women’s Aid Fermanagh and Omagh through a successful student-led fundraising campaign.

Aisling, Emma, Eimear, Ellie, Brijit and Caoilfhionn organised the initiative as part of their Leadership Project and raised an impressive £2,020.53 through a series of events including a raffle, bake sale and quiz.

With the help of generous local sponsors, the group secured ten prizes for the raffle. Businesses supporting the initiative included Smyth Transport, Boilers & Stoves, Roslea Podiatry Clinic, Erne Pharmacy, Temple Beauty, Timoney Windows and Nature’s Choice.

Prizes included a BPerfect make-up set, an Erne Pharmacy hamper, an Alexa Echo Dot, afternoon tea at the Lough Erne Resort and a Temple Beauty tanning hamper.

Raffle tickets were distributed to Year 9 students before the Christmas break, with a prize for the pupil who sold the most tickets. The Year 9 group alone managed to raise more than £500.

The organisers also sold tickets to family, friends and local supporters, while additional sales took place across the school after the holidays.

The fundraising continued with a popular bake sale, where the students sold home-baked cupcakes, cookies and traybakes during break time. Last-minute raffle tickets were also sold on the day, helping to raise more than £300.

The raffle draw was held following a quiz organised for a Year 9 class, providing an enjoyable end to the project.

The funds raised will support Women’s Aid in providing vital services for those affected by domestic abuse, helping to protect women and children and support families across the Fermanagh and Omagh area.