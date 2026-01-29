St Kevin’s College plans further £1.3m expansion

A LISNASKEA secondary school has submitted plans for a further major expansion,

St Kevin’s College are seeking planning permission to install four new classrooms, including a modern science classroom, in a development estimated to cost between £1.2 million and £1.3 million.

The application has been lodged with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and forms part of the school’s long-term strategy to meet growing demand.

Speaking about the latest submission, principal Gary Kelly said the proposal represents “the next step in making sure the school can continue to grow and meet demand”.

“The expansion is essential due to the number of pupils seeking places at the school and the success it has achieved,” he said. “We are hopeful that planning permission will be granted.”

If approval is secured, construction on the new classrooms is expected to begin around Christmas 2026, with completion targeted for Christmas 2027.

The proposed development follows significant construction work already under way on the school’s new campus, a project supported by the Department of Education and estimated to cost between £5 million and £6 million.

Building work on the current phase began in August, and staff and pupils are eagerly anticipating moving into the new state-of-the-art facilities by September 2026.

Once complete, the new campus will include 15 classrooms, along with additional toilet facilities and office space, significantly enhancing the learning environment.

“Once the new campus is completed, this project can move forward quickly, allowing construction to begin shortly afterwards,” Mr Kelly added.

St Kevin’s College has experienced increasing demand in recent years and is currently oversubscribed, with strong enrolment interest and consistently positive academic results driving the need for further expansion.

Since the 2017 amalgamation of St Comhghall’s and St Eugene’s in Roslea, the school has seen rapid growth. Originally built to accommodate 500 pupils, it now caters for more than 700 students.