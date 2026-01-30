Community mourns ‘quiet gentleman’ Benny McGee

THE late Benny McGee has been remembered as a gentleman and having a warm and quiet nature as the Belleek community mourns the death of the loving father and grandfather.

Formerly of Cornahilta Road, Roscor, Belleek, Mr McGee passed away last week.

A wave of tributes were paid to Mr McGee over social media where he was remembered for bringing warmth and kindness wherever he went.

“Rest in peace Benny, you will be greatly missed by your loving family,” a mourner said.

Another tribute read, “So very sorry to hear this news. Benny was a gentleman, always offering the warmest welcome to everyone. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

“Sad hearing this. I enjoyed chatting with Benny up at the Windfarm back in the day,” a mourner said.

“Benny was a quiet man and a great teller of old stories. Sincere condolences to all the family,” added another mourner.

He is survived by his wife Anna, daughters Ann (Sean), Maureen (Mark), son Patrick, grandchildren Ryan, Shauna, Damien and Lily, sister-in-law Kathleen McGee nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

Following his Requiem Mass at Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, , he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.