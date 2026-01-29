Sadness at the untimely death of Carmel Corrigan

THE late Carmel Corrigan has been remembered ‘one in a million’ as the Derrygonnelly community mourns the death of the loving auntie and friend.

Formally of Fairview Park, Derrygonnelly, Ms Corrgian passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last Sunday, January 26.

Carmel was remembered with deep affection as a kind-hearted, friendly and one-of-a-kind woman who always had time for a chat and a laugh.

Described as warm, good-natured and full of craic, she was a loyal friend, a caring neighbour and someone who brought comfort and smiles to those around her.

Many spoke of her gentle spirit, her welcoming smile and the special friendships she shared, noting that she was taken far too soon and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A wave of tributes were paid to her over social media where she was remembered fondly.

A tribute read, “Taken far too soon, my wee friend. Devastated you’re gone from us. Fly high with all the special angels up there. I will love and miss you always.”

“God takes the good Carmel, you were one in a million. May you rest in peace,” a mourner said.

Another tribute read, “Heartbroken to hear this. Carmel was a very good neighbour and a kind-hearted spirit. We shared so many memories in Fairview.”

“She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her,” added another mourner.

She is survived by her partner Joey Heron, brothers Kevin (Diane), Martin (Esther). Nephews Dominic, Thomas, Sean, Ross and nieces Tori, Lisa, and Bethany.

She is predeceased by her brothers Paul, Liam (Teresa), Eamon (Catherine) and nephew Paul.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnellyshe was interred in in the adjoining cemetery.