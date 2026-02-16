Nine arrests for drunk-driving in Fermanagh district

POLICE in the Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI district have arrested nine people in the last week for drunk-driving.

One of the people arrested was four times over the legal limit, said a police spokesperson.

“Our officers across Fermanagh and Omagh have been busy this week, but for all the wrong reasons,” added the spokesperson.

“In just seven days, we have made 9 arrests for drink-driving across the district.

“The statistics from this week are a stark reminder that some are still choosing to put lives at risk.”

The police spokesperson said the arrests were not just happening ‘late at night’.

“They occurred at 1pm, 8pm, and 10pm. Whether it’s the school run or the commute home, there is no ‘safe’ time to drink and drive.

“One individual blew a reading 4 times over the legal limit. That isn’t just a ‘mistake’ – that is a lethal risk to every pedestrian and motorist on our roads.

“The message is simple: If you take the risk, we will find you. You could lose your licence, your job, or worse—someone’s life.

“If you’re drinking, leave the keys at home. Book a taxi, use the bus, or nominate a sober driver.”