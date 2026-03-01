Probation for Tyrone man after drugs charge

A MAN who lives with many ‘daily struggles’ which requires professional help was given probation after being caught with Class A drugs at the SWAH.

Christopher McLaughlin (41), with an address at Dublin Street in Newtownstewart, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court for sentencing in relation to an incident dating to July 2025.

The court heard that while McLaughlin was at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, he dropped ‘three bags’ of a substance, which later was confirmed to be a Class A drug.

McLaughlin accepted that he possessed the drugs, later attending and drug and awareness course.

His defence counsel said McLaughlin faces ‘daily struggles’, including challenges with his mental health, and was receiving support from the Aisling Centre.

District judge Alana McSorley recognised that McLaughlin had a ‘positive pre-sentence report’ and had ‘already made steps to address’ his issues and challenges.

McLaughlin was sentenced to 12 months probation.