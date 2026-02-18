Man questioned about Derrygonnelly arson attack

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack in Derrygonnelly last week.

The blaze on Friday night caused substantial damage to a mid-terrace bungalow at Rosnarick Close.

Police this morning said detectives investigating the incident have arrested a man.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and burglary. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Our initial appeal still is still active.”