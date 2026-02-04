Over £3200 raised in memory of Eileen Watters

A LOCAL charity has expressed its thanks to the Derrygonnelly and extended community who raised over £3200 in memory of one of its much-loved residents.

Formerly of Sillees Grove in Derrygonnelly, Eileen Watters, a respected and popular member of the community, passed away in July 2025.

Ms Watters was an active member of the Derrygonnelly community and a keen walker, regularly enjoying treks around the village and in the surrounding areas in Monea.

On Saturday, December 6, a large crowd took part in a special walk, with all proceeds raised going towards the Cancer Connect dragon boats, in Ms Watters’ memory.

In a post on Facebook, Cancer Connect expressed their thanks following the presentation of £3219.25 and €46.47 from Ms Watters’ family.

“Eileen was an avid walker and to keep her legacy alive this fundraiser was arranged with proceeds going to Cancer Connect NI Devenish Dragons,” a post read.

“Thank you to the family and all involved and the community centre for opening its doors for registration and refreshments. A great day was had by all.”

Cancer Connect NI launched their Devenish Dragons in July 2023. The charity said it was important to devise a unique way to “support individuals directly impacted by cancer”.

“The Devenish Dragons were created to support individuals directly impacted by cancer, providing a space for emotional healing, physical strength building, and mental well-being,” a statement read.

“The initiative was inspired by the positive effects of dragon boat paddling observed in other groups, such as the Donegal Dragons and the Lagan Dragons.

“Dragon boating has been shown to improve symptoms of lymphoedema, enhance physical fitness and boost overall well-being.

“The Devenish Dragons paddle on Lough Erne, making use of the beautiful local waterways for their activities.”