Renewed police appeal after Derrygonnelly arson attack

POLICE have renewed an appeal for witnesses following what is being treated as a deliberate arson attack at a house in Derrygonnelly last Friday night.

The blaze, which caused substantial damage to a mid-terrace bungalow at Rosnarick Close, was reported late at night and is believed to have been started intentionally.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said crews were called to the scene at 10.45pm. Two appliances from Enniskillen and one from Belleek attended.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one covering jet, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire,” the spokesperson said.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition and the scene was handed over to the PSNI. Firefighters left the scene at 12.25am.”

Sergeant Una McKenna said police were alerted shortly after 11pm.

“This fire, which we are investigating as arson with intent, left substantial damage to the property,” she said.

“A neighbour spotted the fire and called 999. Thankfully no one was inside at the time. With older residents living nearby, it is fortunate the alarm was raised quickly.”

Police have asked anyone with information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact 101 quoting reference 1709 13/02/26. Reports can also be made online via the PSNI website or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Local councillor Anthony Feely said the community was ‘shocked’ by the incident.

“Derrygonnelly is a quiet, friendly place to live,” he said. “This was a rare and unfortunate incident, and I hope it is not repeated. I also want to thank the fire service for their swift response.”