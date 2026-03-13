Hundreds pay their respects to Ellie Flanagan

THE late Ellie Flanagan has been remembered as a ‘young woman who brought energy and colour’ to her community as hundreds turned out for Requiem Mass in Enniskillen this morning.

Mourners from across Fermanagh paid their respects to the much-loved 23-year-old, with many wearing vibrant and colourful clothing, at the request of Ellie’s family.

Celebrant at her Requiem Mass, Monsignor Peter O’Reilly, remembered Ellie’s strong personality and caring nature during a heartfelt and touching homily.

“Ellie was a young woman who brought energy and colour to the lives of others,” Monsignor O’Reilly told mourners gathered at St Michael’s Parish Church.

“It occurred to me that the letters of her name, Ellie, spelled out ‘Ellie loved her life in Enniskillen’ – and she did love her life here.

“When we think of the zest, the delight and uplift that Ellie was able to find in things, it was amazing to see how she found that love.”

A star of the stage

Ellie was an active and popular member of the Fermanagh community, playing numerous roles in pantomimes for the Lakeland Players group, including as the ‘Fairy Godmother’.

Monsignor O’Reilly recalled Ellie’s love for Disney films and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as her many trips to Liverpool with her family.

He also remembered Ellie’s strong love and care for her family and her friends.

“The greater part of Ellie’s life was always her family – those who welcomed her into her life, those who supported her, those who thrilled at her successes,” added Monsignor O’Reilly.

“Not a day went by that Ellie didn’t speak her love for her mother Karen. She told her every day that she loved her.”

‘Deeply shaken’

Monsignor O’Reilly also recognised that there has been deep shock and sadness since Ellie’s death.

“Ellie has been taken from us suddenly and we think first and foremost of those who loved her so dearly,” he said.

“The shock of these past few days have been very real and no words spoken here today can fully complete the healing for all us off.

“We pray this morning for the Enniskillen community, particularly the people of Corban Avenue and Cornagrade, who have been deeply shaken by what has happened.”

A number of objects including Ellie’s Minnie Mouse ears, her wand, glitter ball and a book were carried forward to the altar.

A fox, recognising Ellie’s love for the Little Foxes Playgroup, was also brought forward.

Ellie is survived by her mother Karen, her grandparents Attracta and Roger (Da), her uncle Kevin (Martina) and Paddy (Melissa), her aunt Jenny (Owen) and Marian Haggins and Joe Clarke.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen this morning, she will be interred in Cross Cemetery.