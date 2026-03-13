Fermanagh to mark World Down Syndrome Day in style

A RANGE of activities are set to roll into Enniskillen next week to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

Local actor and drama tutor Dylan Quinn, in partnership with the National Lottery Community Fund, will help to organise the events which will take place in Enniskillen on Saturday, March 21.

A community parade through the town will kick-start the activities at 1pm on Saturday, before a dance performance will entertain the large crowd at the Cathedral Hall in Enniskillen at 2.30pm.

While the fun-filled activities will be taking place, a photographic exhibition will also be ongoing throughout the town centre.

Promoting the event, the Fermanagh Down Syndrome Support Group is encouraging residents to attend and add their own splash of colour to the day of celebration.

“Wear your craziest, odd socks and help us paint the town bright. Let’s come together to celebrate inclusion, awareness and community,” a spokesperson said.

The Fermanagh Down Syndrome Group previously told the ‘Herald that the organisation plays a key role in supporting those in the county.

“The funds raised from any fundraising events pay for helping families out financially, flying to London for the person they care for needing a heart operation,” they said.

“The funds pay for guest speakers, attending relevant courses, and family outings.

“We have 24 families that attend the meetings and all members have contacts one way or another who support the charity with donations, mostly from fundraisers.”