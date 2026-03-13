Enniskillen mourns beloved Ellie Flanagan

A funeral, no matter how big or small, is never easy going.

On a bitter Friday morning strained faces lined the entrance of St Michael’s Church in Enniskillen, waiting for the final goodbye.

What made this Christian sacrament so difficult was that for Ellie Flanagan it was a goodbye being made far, far too soon.

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In other funerals the ceremony is often called a ‘celebrant mass’, a celebration of ones life.

There was much to celebrate about Ellie’s life – her stage achievements and the joy she brought to others. But she had so much more in her life to achieve.

That bright part of her life was not forgotten, as mourners dressed in bright, fluorescent colours in tribute to the bubbly, smiley Ellie.

As the hearse reluctantly traversed the hill the entirety of Enniskillen fell silent. The nippy cold air reminded you of the constant, burning pain caused by this tragic death.

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No words were spoken, there was no outcry or tears. Just the silence of shock for a young woman who should still be here.

The bell tolled, the call for Ellie’s place in heaven, and not one person flinched.

From the rear of the hearse came the most beautiful polished mahogany coffin, topped with an array of stunning beautiful purple and pink flowers.

For a moment you could feel the person Ellie was – beautiful, neat, modest and warm.

And very carefully she was brought into the church for the final time before meeting God and her place of rest.