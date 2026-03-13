Dromore firm accelerates growth with Canadian expansion

EURO Auctions has taken a significant step in its international growth strategy with the acquisition of Weaver Auctions in Canada and the addition of two new sale sites in Alberta and British Columbia.

The Dromore firm’s expansion increases the group’s Canadian presence to seven sites and its global network to 18 locations, hosting over 300 auctions annually.

Weaver Auctions, operating from Rycroft, Alberta and Prince George, British Columbia, joins a Canadian network that already includes Michener Allen, Jardine Auctioneers, North Toronto Auction, and Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions.

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The acquisition enhances Euro Auctions’ capacity to handle higher equipment volumes while connecting sellers to a broader base of international buyers.

Derek Keys, of Euro Auctions, described the move as a strategic milestone.

“Canada is a key market for construction and agricultural equipment, and integrating Weaver into our network significantly enhances the scale and international reach we can offer vendors,” he said.

The acquisition comes on the back of a strong 2025 performance for the group, which saw double-digit revenue growth and the addition of three Canadian auction businesses, along with the opening of a new site in the Republic of Ireland.

Demand across the construction, agricultural, and industrial sectors remained particularly robust, fuelled by infrastructure investment, fleet renewal cycles, and sustained global appetite for high-quality used equipment.

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Euro Auctions’ expansion reflects a broader strategy of international growth, operational efficiency, and strengthened buyer networks. The group continues to invest in infrastructure and resources to support its growing auction activity across Europe, the UK, and North America.

Entering 2026, Euro Auctions is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing market demand, with Mr Keys highlighting the group’s forward-looking strategy.

He said, “With revenue growth, increased auction activity, and continued investment in infrastructure, we are well positioned to support our customers across the UK and Europe while expanding our international footprint. Our focus remains on strategic expansion, operational efficiency, and strengthening our global buyer base.”

The integration of Weaver Auctions marks the latest step in Euro Auctions’ ambitious global growth plan, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for construction, agricultural, and industrial equipment auctions.