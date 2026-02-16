Man refused bail after alleged assault in Enniskillen

A MAN has been refused bail after an alleged strangulation assault in an Enniskillen hotel over the weekend.

On Monday 29-year-old Dillon McLaughlin of Forthill, Sligo, was brought before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

He was charged with non-fatal strangulation against a woman, assault and resisting police, all allegedly occurring on Saturday, February 14.

A police detective, who opposed bail, explained that police were called to a hotel in Enniskillen after reports came in from residents of a woman in distress.

Shortly after police received a second report from staff of the hotel about the ongoing incident.

When police arrived they spoke to the woman, who they noted to be fearful and allegedly had injuries to her face and neck. She told police that she and the McLoughlin were out for valentines and the defendants birthday.

She explained that an argument had broke out after she allegedly accepted a friend request online from a male, which she denied.

The woman then told police that the defendant ‘punched the head off her’ before grabbing her by the throat. the alleged victim added that she thought she was going to die.

Police observed bruising to her face and scratches to her neck.

The defendant, who was intoxicated, was detained and resisted police during his arrest.

At interview he admitted having the argument but denied physically assaulting the woman, adding that he would ‘never hit a woman’.

The police detective said that McLoughlin, who is from the south, has previous conviction for violence against women, according to Garda.

Defence counsel Michael Roche highlighted that McLoughlin co-operated with police interview and denied being physical with the complainant.

He added that no statement had been taken from the woman nor were any photos taken of the alleged injuries.

Mr Roche said that the defendant’s brother and uncle, who were in the court, offered a €970 cash surety to alleviate fears of non-compliance with bail.

However district judge Alana McSorley refused bail due to fears of further offences and interference with witnesses, citing his previous convictions for domestic violence.

The case will return to Enniskillen Magistrates Court on March 2 for an update.