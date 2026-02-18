Victim speaks out after terrifying attack in Knocks

A RURAL Fermanagh community has said ‘nobody feels safe’ after a man was beaten and restrained with cable ties during a recent burglary at his home.

More than 150 residents packed into an impromptu meeting at the Knocks Hall amid mounting concern over a spate of thefts in the area. The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the ‘Herald he was attacked after confronting intruders inside his house.

“I was beaten and tied up and tortured in my own home. It was completely out of the blue. I never dreamt this would happen in our area,” he said.

As well as sustaining injuries, he also had money stolen.

Still recovering from the ordeal, he said the support shown by neighbours had been overwhelming.

“I was grateful for the support at the meeting. It made me feel better knowing everyone was behind me and the community was together.

“This is awful. The whole community is up in arms about what’s been going on and nobody feels safe.”

Local parish priest, Canon Jimmy McPhillips, said the incident had sent shockwaves through the area.

“There is real fear and anxiety now in that rural community.”

He also said crimes of this nature strike far beyond the immediate victim.

“Every crime has a ripple effect. It doesn’t just affect the person who is attacked; it affects their family, their neighbours and the entire community. People begin to question their sense of safety.”

Canon McPhillips added that no one should feel forced to alter their way of life because of criminality.

“People should not have to live looking over their shoulder. They shouldn’t have to install cameras or change routines simply because others choose to invade their homes.

“A home should be a place of refuge. When that is violated, it cuts very deep.”

At the same time, he praised the strong turnout at Thursday’s meeting.

“I applaud the Knocks community for coming together so quickly. There is strength in solidarity, and that was very evident.”

In response to recent incidents, the Knocks Community Association has set up a WhatsApp group, now numbering around 180 members, to share information and raise concerns swiftly.

“We have to look after one another and stand together,” a resident said. “If something looks strange, we can flag it immediately and someone will respond.”

Other proposals discussed included personal alarms for vulnerable residents and additional signage throughout the area.

Local councillor Sheamus Greene condemned the rise in rural crime, saying the close-knit community would ‘stick together’.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Fallis acknowledged the concern being felt.

“Burglary is a very personal crime. No one likes to think about a stranger entering their home, the place where you feel safest,” he said.

He urged residents to report suspicious activity immediately, adding: “The sooner we know, the faster we can respond.”

Police can be contacted on 101, or 999 in an emergency.