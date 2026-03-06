Online pet shop opens first store in Enniskillen

A FAMILY-run pet food business is opening its first physical store in Enniskillen after eight years serving customers online.

CocoPet opened its doors to the public on Thursday, March 5, marking a new chapter for the local company founded by John Coalter.

The business has spent the past eight years supplying pet food to customers through its online store, but the move into retail is aimed at creating a more personal connection with local pet owners.

Mr Coalter said the new shop is about more than expanding the business, “For the past eight years we’ve been serving customers online, but we always felt there was something missing.

“We wanted to create a space where pet owners can walk in, ask questions, get honest advice and feel welcome. CocoPet is about community as much as it is about products.”

The store will stock a carefully selected range of premium pet food brands, including single-protein options for pets with dietary sensitivities, alongside more affordable everyday products.

The shop will also carry locally sourced raw pet food, supporting nearby suppliers.

Located at 14 Blackstick Road in the Killyhevlin Industrial Estate, the new store will be staffed locally and aims to become a hub for pet owners in the area.

To mark the opening, visitors during the first week will receive a free gift as well as 10 per-cent off their purchases.

Mr Coalter said the team hopes the shop will become a welcoming place for the town’s pet community.

“We want CocoPet to feel like somewhere people enjoy coming to,” he added. “Somewhere friendly, helpful and genuinely part of the town.”

Updates about the new store can be found on the business’s social media pages.