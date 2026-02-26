SWAH emergency surgery a ‘red line’ on safety – UNISON

A UNISON representative has today issued a stark warning regarding the ongoing suspension and proposed permanent closure of Emergency General Surgery (EGS) at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

The strong statement, which accuses the Western Trust of ‘gambling with lives’, comes following Health Minister Mike’s Nesbitt admission to the Assembly that ‘it is unlikely that EGS will return to the SWAH even if the Trust submitted a business case calling for this.’

UNISON called for an immediate reversal of the ‘managed decline’ of services in the west.

Conor McCarthy, UNISON regional organiser, stated, “The continued absence of emergency general surgery at SWAH is not just a ‘temporary measure’ anymore—it is a fundamental breach of the promise made to the people of Fermanagh and west Tyrone.

“For over three years, our members and the local community have been told that this is about ‘patient safety’ and ‘recruitment,’ yet the reality on the ground is a growing postcode lottery for healthcare. In addition to this the recruitment issues that prompted the so called temporary removal of EGS in the first place have been addressed.

“We cannot accept a system where a patient’s likelihood of survival is dictated by the length of the road to Altnagelvin or Craigavon. The ‘golden hour’ in emergency care is a clinical reality, not a suggestion.

“By forcing patients into long-distance transfers, the Trust is gambling with lives and placing an unsustainable burden on the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“In addition to this the recent comments from the Health Minister completely undermines any public consultation exercise surrounding this vital issue for our members and the wider Fermanagh and west Tyrone community.”