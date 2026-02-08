Hundreds turn out in Enniskillen for SWAH rally

A large crowd has turned out in Enniskillen this afternoon for a public rally event calling for the return of emergency general surgery to the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), organised by Fermanagh campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS).

Following a tractor run, showing the support of the local farming industry for the community campaign to restore the services, the event kicked off at 3pm. It will be hearing from a range of speakers, coming for areas such as human rights, rural agriculture, education, local sports and trades unions.

Speaking ahead of proceedings, SOAS’s Helen Hamill said the rally had also been given the backing of local churches, with clergy encouraging parishioners to attend the Sunday event. Fr Brian D’Arcy and Rev Stephen McWhirter are also among those who will be addressing the crowd at the rally.

The event marks three years since emergency general surgery (EGS) was removed from the SWAH l on a ‘temporary’ basis in December 2022.

“During that period, many patients and families have been negatively affected, and we continue to hear deeply concerning accounts from people who believe the current arrangements have placed lives at risk,” said Ms Hamill.

SOAS spokesperson Donal O’Cofaigh added that the rally was the next step in their escalated efforts to restore full acute services at the hospital.

“The rally will showcase our entire community’s determination that the Stormont executive and the Department of Health restore vital emergency services at SWAH,” he said.