Fermanagh set to take to the streets for SWAH rally

A large crowd expected at Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) event in Enniskillen this Sunday for a public rally calling for the return of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

Police have warned of traffic disruption in the town due to the large numbers expected at the demonstration, with SOAS calling on people across Fermanagh and the wider south west to attend the demonstration, which begins at 3pm at the Diamond and aims to highlight ongoing concerns about the loss of emergency surgical services at the SWAH.

A SOAS member, Helen Hamill, said the rally would give people across the area an opportunity to come together in support of local health services.

“This rally gives the people of this area the opportunity to demonstrate their strength, determination and unity in defence of local services,” she said.

Ms Hamill added that churches from all denominations have encouraged attendance.

“It is significant that faith groups across the community recognise the importance of this issue and have urged people to be present at the Diamond on Sunday.”

The event also marks three years since emergency general surgery (EGS) was removed from the South West Acute Hospital.

“During that period, many patients and families have been negatively affected, and we continue to hear deeply concerning accounts from people who believe the current arrangements have placed lives at risk,” she said.

Patients and relatives are expected to speak publicly at the rally.