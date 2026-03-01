Fermanagh volunteers step up as ambulance pressure high

AS emergency services across Fermanagh continue to face unprecedented pressure, a local volunteer group has reaffirmed its pledge to support rural communities when every second counts.

Established in 2021, the Lower Erne Community First Responders was formed by local volunteers – many from agricultural backgrounds – to provide potentially life-saving care in the crucial minutes before an ambulance arrives.

Operating as part of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Community First Responder Scheme, the group is trained and equipped to deal with a range of medical emergencies, including cardiac arrests, strokes and breathing difficulties.

“When a medical emergency strikes in the rural heartlands, every second matters,” said chairwoman Kate Crane.

“We’re neighbours helping neighbours. Ambulance crews do an incredible job, but in rural areas it can take time for them to reach patients. We can arrive within minutes, begin treatment and offer reassurance to patients and their families.”

Despite having just 16 volunteers, the group provides cover across much of the county.

All members are fully trained in First Aid and CPR, with specialised instruction delivered by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Kate said the team not only delivers urgent medical care but also provides vital reassurance during highly stressful situations.

“Families can feel helpless while waiting for medical assistance. Having someone trained on scene makes a huge difference,” she explained.

“We’re not replacing ambulance crews… we’re supporting them, ensuring patients receive help as quickly as possible.”

“First Responders not only deliver essential medical care, but also provide vital emotional support. Having someone trained on scene reassures patients and their loved ones that help is already there.

“It also eases pressure on ambulance control, as families don’t need to keep ringing to ask when help will arrive.”

Now firmly established as a key part of Fermanagh’s healthcare network, the Lower Erne Community First Responders continue to work in close partnership with the ambulance service.

“A rapid response can make the difference between life and death, buying valuable time until advanced medical support arrives,” Kate said.

“We attend the most critical calls, including cardiac arrests, strokes and breathing difficulties.

“In cases such as cardiac arrests, control centre staff would traditionally stay on the line guiding bystanders through CPR. With trained volunteers on scene, they can focus on other emergencies.”

However, the group faces significant financial pressures. Each responder requires specialist life-saving equipment costing around £2,000, with defibrillators alone priced at approximately £1,500.

Several fundraising events have been organised to support the group, including a pub quiz at Blake’s of the Hollow in Enniskillen on Friday, February 27, and a flower festival at Colebrooke Park on May 15.

Kate welcomed the continued support from the local community.

“Through community fundraising and donations, we’ve been able to equip and maintain our team,” she added.

“We rely entirely on the generosity of local people and businesses – every pound raised helps save lives here in our community.

“In an emergency, it’s comforting to know that help may already be just around the corner. Thanks to the dedication and commitment of local volunteers, they’re ready to answer the call.”