Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge confirms chosen charity

THE Fermanagh MS Society said they are “so fortunate” to have been selected as the chosen charity of the County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge.

Since its formation in 1977, the Fermanagh MS Society has been directly supporting people living in the county with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

The County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge recently donated £5,728.86 towards the non-profit organisation, with proceeds raised from their Banner Mission and the Twelfth of July parade in Kesh.

The Fermanagh MS Society is delighted to be the chosen charity of the organisation, with many other fundraisers ongoing to support the important service in Fermanagh.

“The group is here to help and support anyone affected with Multiple Sclerosis in the county,” a statement read.

“These funds will go a long long way to assist those affected by MS in the Fermanagh area.

“We are so fortunate to have organisations like the County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge, doing such great work for local charities.”