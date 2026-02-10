The Trust launches framework to limit overuse of agency

THE CHIEF executive of the Western Trust has said work is continuing to ease the health service’s reliance on agency staff.

The Trust held its monthly board meeting last Thursday, at which a report was presented by chief executive Neil Guckin, outlining ongoing financial pressures across health and social care services.

The report highlighted that in recent years the health service had become increasingly reliant on agency medical and dental professionals to maintain service delivery.

Agency staff are frequently used to provide essential short-term cover for sickness, annual leave and vacancies, as well as longer-term support where recruitment challenges persist.

“While agency staff help keep services running, over-reliance can create workforce instability,” Mr Guckin said.

“Frequent changes in staff affect team cohesion, service planning, and continuity for patients. Agency staff also typically cost more than permanent employees, putting extra pressure on already tight budgets.”

He acknowledged the challenges in recruiting and retaining permanent staff, particularly in medical and dental specialties, but stressed that,

“agency usage should be minimised wherever possible to support workforce stability, improve value for money, and maintain consistent standards of care.”

To address these issues, a new Medical and Dental Agency Framework is being introduced across health and social care in the North.

“This framework, which has been delayed for some time, is designed to standardise rates, strengthen oversight, and reduce variation between Trusts,” Mr Guckin explained.

The new framework is set to begin on March 2, with the current framework ending on March 31.

Mr Guckin added that “this short transition period will give Trusts time to align arrangements while ensuring continuity of service delivery.”