Fermanagh cancer campaigner sadly passes away

A WELL KNOWN Fermanagh woman who battled with cancer has sadly passed away.

Patricia (Pam) Gunn, late of Bog Road, Florencecourt, died peacefully at the Cancer Centre in Belfast on Monday morning.

She was the devoted wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mother to Graham (Sarah), Kim, Dale, Grant and Hayley (Kalem), and a much-loved granny to Sam, Jack, Freddie and Faolán.

Pam was also a dear sister of Eddie, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Michelle, and a cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

Funeral arrangements have yet to be released.

Pam and her family faced repeated battles with cancer. Dating back to 2015, Pam was first diagnosed with endometrial cancer and in the years following she was then diagnosed with a rare gynae cancer that developed in her bowel.

She would finally be given a terminal diagnosis in 2024.

Her husband Joe, who passed away in 2017 from pancreatic cancer, and her son Grant, who faced leukaemia three times and received a stem cell transplant from his sister Kim, all endured battles with the illness alongside her.

Despite the challenges Pam faced, she dedicated much of her life to serving the community. She was the captain of the local St John Ambulance, and in recognition of her service she was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2015.