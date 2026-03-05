Councillor Bert remembered at Stormont

TRIBUTES were paid in the Stormont chamber to the late Bert Johnston, a long-serving councillor in Fermanagh, who was remembered as ‘one of this world’s gentleman’.

Mourners from across the political divide paid their respects to the much-loved Ballinamallard man, who was laid to rest at Sydare Cemetery, following a Service of Thanksgiving, on Wednesday.

Speaking in the chamber at Stormont, West Tyrone MP, Tom Buchanan, recalled Mr Johnston’s passion for making a difference in the county and for representing his constituents.

“Bert was one of this world’s gentlemen – a man who was always courteous and compassionate to all he came in contact with,” remembered Mr Buchanan.

“He was well-known, not only in Fermanagh, but throughout Northern Ireland and further afield for his successful upholstery business he ran from beside his home in Ballinamallard.”

Mr Johnston served as a Democratic Unionist Party councillor on the former Fermanagh District Council for 38 years and he also held the position of council chairman during his tenure.

The father-of-two was hailed for remaining ‘strong in his beliefs’ throughout his lengthy spell as a local representative.

“Bert never wavered in his commitment and loyalty to the party. He stood strong in his beliefs, despite the challenges there was back in those early days,” Mr Buchanan added.

“He was a founding member of the local community association in Ballinamallard and he had a heart and a genuine love for his constituents and his home village.”