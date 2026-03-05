Police appeal after Ballinamallard burglary this week

A number of power tools were stolen this week from premises in Ballinamallard.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the burglary on the Coa Road.

A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone with information about the incident to get in contact.

“If anyone has seen anything suspicious or noted any vehicles within the area between the hours of 7pm on Tuesday, March 3 and 9am on Wednesday, March 4 please report via 101 or online quoting police reference CC367 04.03.26,” added the spokesperson.