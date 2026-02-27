Big plans in the pipeline for Newtownbutler’s future

A new project has been launched to help revitalise Newtownbutler.

The Rural Economic & Social Transformation And Resilience Transition Together (RESTART) programme is aimed at pumping new life into rural communities.

As well as Newtownbutler, the programme will also focus on the towns of Belturbet and Clones in Co Monaghan.

The aim is to support areas which experienced the long-term impacts of historical conflict, economic decline and social fragmentation.

Supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), RESTART brings together a strong cross-border partnership including Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Monaghan County Council, Cavan County Council, Erne East Community Partnership Ltd, Clones Family Resource Centre, and Clones Erne East Community Sports Facility.

The partnership shares a collective vision to enable these rural communities to thrive and reach their full economic, social and environmental potential.

Together, the partners have designed a comprehensive programme aimed at delivering lasting benefits and transforming the social and economic landscape of the three border towns.

RESTART will address social inclusion, rural regeneration and community cohesion through a blend of capital investment and community-led programmes.

Key activities include a capital investment project in each town, town centre regeneration programmes, training and mentoring to build capacity within community organisations, sports and wellbeing initiatives to foster relationship-building, programmes for young people, and activities exploring shared heritage and cultural connections.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir MLA said: “This important initiative seeks to strengthen relationships by showcasing the positive impact of working together to address the challenges within our communities.

“Through the redevelopment of three derelict or underutilised buildings into vibrant community hubs offering social, wellbeing and youth programmes, the RESTART project will deliver real and lasting benefits for the rural border communities of Newtownbutler, Clones and Belturbet – creating places where people can live, work and prosper.”

Councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said: “By supporting both capital projects and community programmes, we are investing in long-term resilience as well as delivering immediate impact.

“This balanced approach ensures growth that is inclusive, sustainable, and community-driven.

“I commend all partners for their enthusiasm and dedication in working collaboratively to secure this funding, I also look forward to seeing the project rolled out and making a real difference where it is needed most.”