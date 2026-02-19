Popular Pink Run returning to St Angelo Airport

A RECORD number of participants is expected to sign up for this year’s Cancer Focus Pink Run as the popular event returns to Enniskillen bigger and better.

More than £51,000 was raised at last year’s run at St Angelo Airport, funding over 970 hours of breast cancer support services for women and families across Fermanagh.

Cancer Focus NI has confirmed the Pink Run will take place at St Angelo Airport on September 27, with places already filling quickly since registration opened online.

Advertisement

The announcement comes during what has been a landmark year for the charity’s state-of-the-art cancer support centre in Enniskillen. In its first eight months, the centre supported more than 2,200 people.

On World Cancer Day earlier this month, it was revealed that the Fermanagh centre had secured a £500,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund. The funding, to be delivered over five years, will support two cancer specialist nurses and a range of services at the Fermanagh Cancer Support Centre.

Chief executive of Cancer Focus NI, Richard Spratt, welcomed both the lottery funding and the continued backing from the local community.

“In order to sustain this service, we have taken a 20-year commitment here, so we need funding to sustain the services and pay the staff,” he said.

“For us at Cancer Focus, we made a really deliberate and strategic decision to have our first community support centre in Fermanagh.

“We have been working to provide cancer care support in Northern Ireland for nearly 60 years and we looked at what was happening and felt this area was underserved.”

Registration for the Cancer Focus Pink Run is now open via the charity’s official social media channels.

Advertisement