New CPR manikins for Fermanagh lifeboat crews

LOCAL lifeboat crews has said their new CPR manikins, which have been donated by an Enniskillen group, “provides a realistic way” to to work on their life-saving skills.

Enniskillen Masonic Lodge recently donated £350 to the Carrybridge and Enniskillen RNLI, which they used to purchase a child and adult manikin to assist with their CPR training.

A large number of the lifeboat crews in both afloat and shore roles are trained in casualty care and part of this training involves resuscitation.

The new manikins lets the crews practice the speed and compression depth required for both adults and children, with the organisation saying it could potentially help to save the lives of people in need.

Lifeboat Operations Manager at Carrybridge RNLI, Stephen Scott, feels it’s important that the crews are supported in training and preparation for real-life incidents.

“We are delighted to receive this generous donation to the lifesaving work of both lifeboat stations on Lough Erne,” explained Mr Scott.

“We would be unable to continue to provide this service without the donations from individuals and organisations alike.

“The manikins provide a realistic way to train in a very important skill that our crews could be asked to perform and I’d like to thank the Masonic Lodge for donating the funds required to purchase this equipment.”