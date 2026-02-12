Newtownbutler bids farewell to centenarian Susan Reilly

SUSAN Reilly, formerly of Galloon, Newtownbutler, has passed away peacefully at her home in her 100th year, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of family, faith and quiet dedication.

At her Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler, celebrant Fr Kevin Malcolmson spoke of a life that spanned a century and touched many through family and community ties.

“Despite the sadness of your loss, all of you are profoundly grateful for the gift of Susan’s life – a life that has left 111 direct descendants behind,” he said.

One of ten children born to Patrick and Elizabeth McAdam, Mrs Reilly was the last surviving member of her family. She received her early education at Wattlebridge School before working as a nanny for the Allen family.

She later married Hughie Reilly and together they raised 11 children. Over the years, the family grew to include 39 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs Reilly took an active role in daily life, rearing her children and keeping the household running through challenging times. She baked bread each day, enjoyed knitting and gardening, and looked forward to her regular Tuesday trips into town to meet friends and neighbours.

A woman of strong faith, she was a regular Mass-goer at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newtownbutler.

Tributes following her passing reflected the affection in which she was held by those who knew her.

One mourner remembered Mrs Reilly as ‘one of life’s true ladies’, recalling many chats over the years, while another described it as ‘a privilege to know her and a pleasure to look after her’.

Newtownbutler GAA club also paid tribute, noting her loyal support of the club’s bingo over many years.

Mrs Reilly is survived by her sons Chris (Marion), Brian (Pam), Sean (Irene), Mickey (Maureen) and Kevin (Liz); her daughters Mary Cox (Tom RIP), Rita Bradley (Michael), Patricia Gavin (Gerry), Veronica and Jean (Oliver); her sister-in-law Nan McAdam; and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Hughie and her son Hubert (Bernie).

Following her Requiem Mass, Mrs Reilly was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.