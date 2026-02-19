Lisbellaw GAA club launches memorial jersey

A LOCAL GAA club in Fermanagh has released its new jerseys with a special tribute to the much-loved Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara who were tragically killed last year.

Lisbellaw St Patrick’s GAA club recently released pictures of their new jersey, which has the names of the three respected club members on the back, surrounded by a blue and yellow heart.

Symbolising the Clare GAA colours, where Vanessa came from, the unique jersey is the latest act in the county to remember the local residents who were killed in their home in Maguiresbridge.

Advertisement

Last month, the Maguiresbridge GAA club held a memorial walk which raised over £1,000 for Fermanagh Women’s Aid in memory of Vanessa, James and Sara, who were all passionate GAA members.

Tributes were paid across the county and local GAA circles following their deaths, with Fermanagh GAA remembering them at the County Convention.

“Vanessa was a tireless worker in her adopted club of Lisbellaw St Patrick’s and a driving force to make things happen,” a statement read.

“She was a passionate advocate for the plight of the hurlers in the county and never hesitated to report back her feelings on how things were being done but more importantly how she felt they could be improved.”

Anyone interested in ordering a memorial jersey from Lisbellaw GAA should contact Nuala on 07884237927 or Jacinta on 07938374045 by Monday, February 23.