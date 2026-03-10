Ballinamallard United Reserves march on in Mulhern Cup

Mulhern Cup Round Two

Ballinamallard Utd 3

Lisbellaw Utd 1

By Aaron Hassard

BALLINAMALLARD United Reserves manager Ally Irwin has called on his players “to finish the season in the manner that they deserve” as the Mallards secured their place in the Mulhern Cup quarter-finals following a 3-1 success over Lisbellaw United at Fisher Park.

Codi Halligan continued in his rich vein of form for Ballinamallard, but his opener on 26 minutes was cancelled out on the half-hour mark by Craig Johnston.

Adam Catchart fired the Ducks ahead after the restart as the tie held in the balance, before Conor Stewart sealed the hosts passage into the last-eight in the final 10 minutes.

“I felt Lisbellaw edged it in the first half. They deserve credit for their performance, however, we were nowhere near our level,” Irwin told the ‘Herald.

“After the second half settled, we took control and from then on, I always felt we would go on and win the tie.

“But simply getting to the next round is not what our target is. We want to be playing in those big occasions, and I’ve challenged our players to finish the season strongly.”

Ballinamallard made the breakthrough on 26 minutes. Harry Oliver played Jack Beatty down the left, with the forward making it to the byline before pulling the ball towards Halligan, with the former Enniskillen Rovers man finishing past Sam McDonald for his third goal in three games.

Craig Johnston restored parity for Lisbellaw four minutes later, curling a low free kick beyond Calvin Brown.

Brown then made strong saves from Scott Moutray and Sam Lindsay, while Adam Cathcart was thwarted by McDonald following a breakaway move.

Halligan turned provider six minutes into the second half, playing in Cathcart, whose low strike from 20 yards flashed beyond McDonald as Ballinamallard edged ahead.

McDonald went on to save an Adam McCreery penalty on 72 minutes, but it was to be Ballinamallard’s day, as Conor Stewart marked his return from injury with the decisive third on 83 minutes.

Jack Beatty’s initial effort was heading off target, until Stewart nipped in to convert at the back post.

“We played some cracking football in the first half and kept their goalkeeper busy” explained Lisbellaw United manager Kyle McCleery.

“Unfortunately, we just couldn’t sustain that tempo and Ballinamallard grew into the second half.

“It’s obviously disappointing to be out of both cup competitions now. But we don’t want the season to fizzle out. We still have seven league games left and want to pick up as many points as possible.”