Breen stuns league leaders in stoppage-time

F&W Division One

NFC Kesh 1

Enniskillen Rangers 2

By Jonathan Hogan

TWO of Division One’s in-form sides served up a compelling contest at Michael Connolly Park, with Enniskillen Rangers edging past league leaders Kesh to end their 10-game winning streak.

Unbeaten in all competitions since September, Kesh started brightly and struck early, but Rangers — carrying serious momentum of their own — grew into the game and refused to wilt.

Chances were scarce, and it was set pieces that proved decisive, with Jordan Breen scoring late to stretch Rangers’ own unbeaten league run to five.

Rangers’ manager Darren Higginbotham was full of praise.

“Saturday was a very welcome and positive result, but the main part, a thoroughly deserved three points. I thought the lads to a man were outstanding!” he said.

“We had a difficult week in terms of the weather, so for the lads to perform in the manner they did was superb. Hats off to Kesh and Rangers to get the game on — it certainly took a big effort.

“It probably affected the football, but we tried to play as we normally do and I thought we did really well.”

He added: “I keep talking about the squad. It’s not 1–11, not even 1–16, it’s a 1–20 and everyone has to push each other to be better. Everybody really contributed and it was a really good day. It’s for us now to make sure we keep improving.”

Kesh made a bright start, with Jordan McClure cutting in from the left and firing a shot that deflected off Danny Wilson to give the hosts an early lead after 10 minutes.

The goal set the tone, with Kesh probing for openings while Rangers soaked up pressure and looked for breaks.

Despite enjoying spells of possession, the visitors struggled to break down a solid defence, and the first half ended with Rangers still searching for a way back.

The second half followed a similar pattern, in difficult enough playing conditions, with both sides cancelling each other out and the game finely balanced.

Rangers drew level with 25 minutes remaining, when Robinson volleyed home from a corner, with Kesh flat-footed.

The equaliser gave Higginbotham’s side momentum, and while Kesh searched for a winner of their own, it was another set piece that settled the contest.

In stoppage time, Breen pounced on a loose cross and delicately chipped the ball into an empty net, delivering a dramatic late blow that sealed Rangers’ victory.

“The lads really wanted that on Saturday and they got their rewards,” Higginbotham reflected.

“It looked at one stage like it was going to settle for a draw, and to be honest I was quite disappointed, because I thought we deserved more.

“We have to be calm — it’s the same three points as against anyone else in the league, but we’ll turn ourselves around now for a difficult game in the Junior Cup. It’s about keeping the heads screwed on and preparing for Saturday.

“ It was a very nice three points to get, but we don’t need to get carried away. One game, onto the next — exactly the standards we’ve talked about all season.”

Attention now turns to the Junior Cup last-16 this Saturday, with Kesh determined to bounce back at home against Lisbellaw United, and Rangers travelling to Cleary Celtic — familiar opponents from their memorable 2–0 Junior Cup final win in 2024.