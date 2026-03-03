NFC Kesh want to ‘push on’ after cup win on the road

FONACAB CRAIG STANFIELD JUNIOR CUP QUARTER FINAL

Ards Reserves 0

NFC Kesh 2

KESH are through to the semi-finals of the Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup after producing a professional display on the road on Saturday.

The north Fermanagh club were winners of the Junior Cup in 2002, but didn’t appear in a final before that day – or since.

Ryan Campbell was delighted to push into uncharted territory in his fledgling managerial career and urged his team to step up another level.

“It’s as far as we have gone in my time here. The team is there, the players know it’s there for them if they can get that bit of luck and push on now,” said Campbell.

“We were slow to start but the goals came at the right time against a good young side. And then the red card turned the game completely in our favour.”

A youthful Ards Reserves side created a couple of good early chances, and Stefan McCusker tipped one header over the bar and made another brilliant stop to keep things scoreless.

As the half progressed, Kesh began to settle and get a foothold in the middle.

Player-Manager Campbell forced a strong save from the Ards goalkeeper with a well-struck free kick, while Jordan McClure almost got on the end of a dangerous cross come shot from Danny Wilson.

McClure then tested the keeper again with a good effort from the edge of the box.

The breakthrough came on 35 minutes for the visitors.

The ball was played into Campbell’s feet, and he slipped it on for the in-rushing Caolan Ward. His shot came back off the post, but McClure was on hand to tap home the rebound.

Just before half-time, the crucial second goal came.

A Ward free kick was delivered perfectly onto the head of the excellent Wilson, who finished from close range to put the Fermanagh men in control.

Any hope of a comeback was extinguished early in the second half when Ards were reduced to 10 men after a heavy challenge.

From there, Kesh controlled possession and territory and were able to ease their way to the finish line.