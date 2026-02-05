Tummery fight back twice to earn point at Killen

F&W DIVISION ONE

Killen Rangers 2

Tummery Athletic 2

Advertisement

IT was a point apiece at the Village Grounds on Saturday as an improving Tummery came back twice to level matters against hosts Killen.

On an afternoon of yellow cards, waved-away penalty shouts and a high-tempo contest, perhaps the visitors will feel they could have taken more from the game.

It was tempestuous at times, but overall an entertaining encounter.

Oisin Gormley was back in Tummery colours for the first time since February and alongside Paudie Dillon, Paudie Goodwin, Declan McNulty and Tommy Mullin, he was excellent as Athletic played some fine football.

Once again Richard Clarke pulled the strings for Killen, with Stuart Duncan and Lee Walker also impressing, while Alan Buchanan was a big figure in the home goal.

Killen made a bright start and took the lead on eight minutes through a moment of quality – albeit with a hint of luck – from Graham Young.

His speculative effort from the right caught Nathan Hunter off guard and found the net.

Advertisement

Tummery responded well, with Dillon, James Garrity and McNulty all going close before McNulty drove home an equalising penalty just after the 20-minute mark after Garrity was upended.

Killen continued to work hard, with Jamie Sproule and Tristan Roberts shooting over, while the impressive Ciaran Beacom was a solid force at the back for Athletic.

Gormley, Dillon and Paul McHugh picked up first-half yellow cards in what was an even opening 45 minutes.

A real midfield battle developed after the restart, with individual duels – particularly between Morgan Patterson and Dillon – catching the eye.

The game became increasingly end-to-end as the tempo rose, and Killen regained the lead just before the hour mark.

Clarke and Roberts were involved as Lee McCullagh skipped away down the left, cut inside and steered a fine finish from an acute angle past Hunter.

The setback did not shake Tummery, however, and they carried the greater threat in the final half-hour.

Mullin did well down the left but lacked a finisher, while two penalty appeals were waved away in quick succession.

Gormley then worked some midfield magic to release Dillon, who teed up McHugh, only for his effort to flash wide.

Dillon and McNulty continued to carve out openings, while at the other end Hunter saved well from Walker.

A deserved equaliser arrived when McNulty’s shot was pushed out for a corner. From the resulting scramble, the clearance fell to Gormley, whose effort found its way through a crowded box and past Buchanan.

Tummery continued to push in the final ten minutes, with Dillon, Gormley and McNulty all testing Buchanan, but the sides could not be separated.

The draw leaves things unchanged in the bottom half of the top flight.