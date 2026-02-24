Shock as ‘males with hammers’ approach Enniskillen home

RESIDENTS in Breandrum Court in Enniskillen were left shocked after ‘a number of males with hammers’ approached a property, reportedly causing extensive damage to a home.

Police Inspector Hicks confirmed that an incident took place in the area of Enniskillen on Sunday, February 22.

We received a report at around 11.55pm of a number of males with hammers banging on the door of a property in the Breandrum Court area,” Inspector Hicks told the ‘Herald.

“Officers attended the scene, where all the downstairs windows of the house had been broken, including that of the front door.

“Four people were present in the property at the time, however, thankfully no injuries were reported.

“Two to three males, dressed in dark clothing and with their hoods pulled up, were observed near the house carrying weapons, before running off in the direction of Tempo Road.”

The Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV, ring-doorbell or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1668 of 22/02/26,” they added.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”