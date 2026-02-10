CEO highlights severe hospital pressures at SWAH

THE SOUTH West Acute Hospital (SWAH) is currently operating at its highest level of escalation, the head of the Western Trust has confirmed.

The Trust held its February board meeting last Thursday, with Chief Executive, Neil Guckian providing an update on current pressures across the SWAH and Altnagelvin.

Mr Guckian acknowledged the extreme demand on the Trust, noting that while high pressure on services is often expected at this time of year, the current levels are exceptional.

“I want to let all staff know that we are operating at the highest levels of escalation, particularly at Altnagelvin and SWAH,” he said.

The Chief Executive commended staff for their extraordinary commitment to patient care despite these challenges and emphasised that the Trust continues to make difficult decisions regarding leadership support.

The Trust is working closely across services to manage pressures and plan ahead, striving to de-escalate the situation as quickly as possible.

He stated that last Tuesday alone, 53 patients were waiting for a bed at Altnagelvin Hospital, with 13 patients awaiting a bed at SWAH.

Mr Guckian reiterated that the Trust’s priority remains the safety and care of patients and service users.

“We will continue to work hard together to manage services as effectively as possible, keeping patients and clients at the centre of everything we do,” he said.

“The Trust wants to thank staff for their dedication and resilience in supporting patients during these challenging times.”