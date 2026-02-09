Fermanagh youth politican say on new driving rules

FERMANAGH youth politican Jack McCubbin is likely to be part of the first generation impacted by the upcoming changes to rules for new learner drivers.

While Jack supports the motion for road safety, he echoed the concerns of his peers.

“It is clear the new system aims directly to reduce injuries and road traffic fatalities involving today’s youth, and with that, I welcome the new Graduated Driver Licensing fully,” he told the ‘Herald.

“Last year alone we lost 56 people on our roads. It is best that we try all possible avenues to help reduce fatalities and injuries as best as we can, nobody wants to wake up and find out there child has been killed in a collision.

“I personally believe that the DfI’s new Graduated Driver Licensing is morally correct, and yet also restricting in some ways.

“Within the new Graduated Driver Licensing scheme you will find a six month mandatory learning period with modules all drivers must pass before they are able to take their practical courses.

“This means you will not be able to rush through the learning period and get straight out onto the roads.

The Erne Integrated student added, “However this restricts the independence of the next generation, and those to follow, no longer will new drivers be able to go where they like when they like.

“However it has to be said that all Under 16’s already live this reality, so what is the real difference here?

“In addition many young people feel the restriction of nighttime passengers and driving could be very unfair, for instance if you work in the hospitality industry you may be working late hours.

“It has been raised by many young people that an update to the system should be considered, this would include 16 year olds being able to complete the 6 month programme and then once they turn 17 be able to sit the test.”