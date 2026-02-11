Resourcing shortages hit beloved Novena of Hope

THE annual Novena of Hope, which has attracted thousands to Fermanagh over the years, is to be scaled back this year due to ‘resourcing shortages’.

The festival of prayer, which runs at The Grann in St Gabriel’s Retreat over lent, usually runs for more than week, and took place from March 22-31 last year. This year, it will be reduced to once weekly sessions.

Fr Anthony O’Leary, superior at The Grann, said that due to ‘resorucing shortages’ the festival will be contained to sessions.

Advertisement

He said that the plans, at time of writing, were to have a session on Wednesdays with a lental leader.

This year’s theme will also focus on hopeful themes, he said.

Fr Anthony stressed however the annual festival was not cancelled, adding a full statement will be released at a later date.

The reduction is the latest scale back of the cherished event in nearly ten years.

Back in 2018, the decision was made to remove the provisions for tea, citing concerns over health and safety.

There were fears that mass-goers carrying hot tea in the narrow and crowded aisles of the church may lead to accidental spillages and scaldings.

Buns, in lieu of previously withdrawn sandwiches, also faced little take-up, as many parishioners abstained during lent.

Advertisement

The well-attended festival is a significant spiritual gathering in Fermanagh featuring daily masses, guest speakers, and special sessions focused on themes of hope and healing, previously held over nine days.

Since its foundation in 1986, The Grann has seen thousands of Christians attend the lental festival and some guest stars have even made an appearance.

The late RTE presenter Gay Byrne, Majella O’Donnell, Mickey Harte, Hugo Duncan, and Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin are amongst the many celebs that have celebrated at the Novena.