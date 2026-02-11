AA marks 80 years in Ireland with Enniskillen event

AN OPEN public meeting is set to take place in Enniskillen this month, aimed at offering an insight, hope, and support to those affected by alcoholism.

The open public information meeting will take place on Saturday, February 21, at 6pm in The Westville Hotel, Enniskillen, and is open to anyone with an interest in understanding alcoholism and recovery.

The event aims to raise awareness of the growing impact alcohol misuse is having on individuals, families, and communities.

The meeting will feature a medical professional alongside two individuals who have found recovery through Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), offering professional and lived perspectives on alcoholism.

A member of Al-Anon, a fellowship that supports families and friends affected by someone else’s drinking, will also share their experience.

Whether seeking personal recovery, supporting a loved one, or working with people affected by alcohol, attendees will gain valuable insight and information.

Recent figures highlight the urgency of addressing alcohol-related harm, with the North having one of the highest alcohol-related death rates in the UK.

Since 2013, alcoholic liver disease has been the leading cause of alcohol-specific deaths, rising from 69.4 per-cent in 2013 to 72.7 per-cent in 2023.

Of the 341 alcohol-specific deaths recorded, 64 per-cent were male, with deaths most common among those aged 45–54 and 55–64.

Alcohol-related deaths are also strongly linked to deprivation, with 37.6 per-cent occurring in the most deprived areas compared to just 9.8 per-cent in the least deprived.

Against this backdrop, Alcoholics Anonymous marks 80 years since it first came to Ireland.

Today, there are approximately 750 AA groups across Ireland, supporting an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 members.

Meetings are free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, both in person and online.

AA welcomes anyone with a desire to stop drinking, offering support, understanding, and a proven path toward recovery and a healthier, alcohol-free life.