Artists unite for charity mental health gig

ARTISTS from across the local community are set to unite for a special charity gig featuring music, poetry and spoken word, all in support of the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen.

The event will take place at The Gasworks, Mulherns Bar, Enniskillen, at 8pm on Saturday, February 21, and promises to be an uplifting night of creativity, connection and generosity.

The evening will be headlined by Fermanagh singer-songwriter Annie Falconer, who will be joined by the wonderful Aine McMenamin and Paul McLaughlin, alongside a host of talented guest musicians, poets and spoken word artists.

“At its core, the night is about creativity, connection, hope and celebration, using the arts to shine a light on mental health and the importance of community support,” said organiser Annie Falconer.

“This is very much a night of celebration, where generosity of spirit takes centre stage.”

The event will be compered by Noelle McAlinden, arts and mental health advocate and co-chair of the NI Mental Health Arts Festival (NIMHAF).

The festival is proud to support the event in partnership, continuing its commitment to challenging stigma around mental health across Northern Ireland.

Ms Falconer also expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the event possible, including the suppliers and services, as well as all the musicians, poets, spoken word artists and guests.

All proceeds from the night will go directly to the Aisling Centre, supporting the vital and ongoing work they do within the local community.

Tickets will be available to purchase at the door on the night.