Homecoming for celebrated Fermanagh musicians

TWO internationally-renowned local musicians will return home to perform at Ardhowen Theatre on Thursday, February 12, at 8pm.

The concert will feature some of the most beautiful art songs ever written and will be performed by tenor Andrew Irwin and pianist Gareth Knox.

Both musicians grew up in Fermanagh, where they were raised in the countryside by supportive families and encouraged by enthusiastic teachers.

Exceptionally gifted from a young age, both left the county in their late teens to study at prestigious musical institutions elsewhere. However, they acknowledge the strong influence of their Fermanagh upbringing on their musical development.

Andrew Irwin said his family background played a major role in shaping his musical life.

His mother is very musical, while his great uncle Bertie Morrison was well known locally for his singing.

His grandfather Joe Morrison also sings, and music is part of everyday life in the family.

On his father’s side, his grandmother played the church organ every week, and he learned folk songs from his father at an early age. He also expressed gratitude to his primary school and later to his singing teacher, Gillian Rutherford, who supported his musical development until he left to further his studies at the age of 16.

Speaking about Fermanagh, Andrew highlighted the county’s food and hospitality scene, naming Blakes of the Hollow and The Linnet in Boho among his favourite pubs.

He said a steak and a Guinness in The Horseshoe and Saddlers is hard to beat, while he described 28 at the Hollow as offering the best three-course meal and wine in the town.

Gareth Knox, who has recently returned to live in Fermanagh, said music also played a role in his family life.

Although his parents did not continue playing music into later life, he was always told that his grandfather on his father’s side was very musical, singing and playing in bands.

While growing up in Fermanagh, Gareth studied piano with Margaret Trotter, Cheryl McCullough and William McBride, and violin with Joan Wilson and Janet Cooke. Asked how he sees Fermanagh, he described it as having beautiful countryside and welcoming people.

Music in Fermanagh is looking forward to presenting Andrew Irwin and Gareth Knox in this evening of music by Schubert, Schumann, Beethoven, Fauré and Vaughan Williams.

The organisation is grateful for financial support from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Enniskillen BID and generous private donors.

The concert is open to everyone, and audiences are invited to enjoy Andrew Irwin’s voice and Gareth Knox’s playing.