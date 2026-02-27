Milestone reached as piling complete on Fermanagh Forum

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has reached a key construction milestone in the £70 million redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen, with piling works on site now successfully completed.

Completion of piling marks the end of a significant phase of early-stage construction and enables the project to move into the next important stage of below ground works such as drainage and foundation installation.

Outside the footprint of the building, progress also continues in the area of the new car park and access road, with below ground works ongoing.

Welcoming the milestone, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said: “It is excellent to see the project reach this important milestone, with piling now complete and the next stages of construction already underway. This iconic project remains on target, and each step forward brings us closer to delivering a state-of-the-art leisure facility in Enniskillen.

I want to acknowledge the hard work of everyone involved and thank our partners, contractors and the local community for their continued support. We look forward to seeing the foundations take shape over the coming months as the build progresses.”

William Gott, Project Manager at GRAHAM, said: “Completing the piling works marks an important milestone for this landmark project. Our team and partners have worked incredibly hard to reach this stage, and we’re pleased to see strong progress on site. We look forward to moving into the next phase and continuing to help deliver a modern, energy‑efficient leisure facility for the local community.”

The project, supported by £20 million in UK Government funding, will see the development of a state‑of‑the‑art leisure, health and wellbeing hub overlooking the River Erne.

When complete in 2028, the new centre will feature swimming pools, a gym and fitness suite, community wellbeing spaces, a sensory room, soft play, café and an extensive range of outdoor facilities including a destination play park, pump track, 3G pitch, active waterfront and walking and cycling trails.

It will also become Ireland’s first Passivhaus‑certified leisure centre, ensuring exceptional energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. Construction is being delivered by GRAHAM.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has put in place a range of additional leisure and recreation opportunities across the District while construction on the new state-of-the-art facility is ongoing.