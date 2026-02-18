Mystery Valentine’s card makes Enniskillen woman’s day

A SIMPLE act of kindness lifted the spirits of one Enniskillen resident last week – and shown that you’re never too young to make someone’s day.

Two young girls spent part of their school break delivering handmade Valentine’s cards around their neighbourhood.

And one of those cards found its way through the letterbox of a woman they had never met.

The unexpected gesture left her deeply moved, and the woman contacted the Fermanagh Herald to express her gratitude.

“There’s far too much bad news out there today,” she said. “To think that two wee girls, who don’t even know me, would take the time to do something so kind… it’s made me smile and turned a bad day into a good one. It really means so much.”

Touched by the anonymous surprise, the recipient has now prepared a small treat of her own in the hope of thanking her mystery Valentine messengers.

If the two thoughtful young card-makers happen to see this, they are invited to call into the Fermanagh Herald office on Belmore Street, where a little reward is waiting for them!