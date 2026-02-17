Women avoid jail after shoplifting in Enniskillen

TWO women have avoided jail after admitting a pre-meditated shoplifting spree in Enniskillen totalling £798.

Mary McDonagh (20) and Geraldine Ward (18), both of Lawne Park, Ballyshannon, pleaded guilty at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday to four counts of theft and criminal damage relating to incidents on February 13.

The court heard that police received a report of a theft from a clothing store in the town centre, where the pair took a £60 bag, removed its security tag and left without paying. CCTV footage also showed them carrying large bags of goods.

Later that day, police located the two women and searched their bags. Officers found baby clothes, assorted goods and tins of energy drinks, bringing the total value of stolen items to £798.

Neither woman initially provided their details on arrest, but both later confirmed their identities in custody.

McDonagh made full admissions in interview, while Ward made no comment.

District Judge Alana McSorley described the offences as a ‘joint-enterprise stealing spree’ and said the custody threshold had been met.

McDonagh received a two-month sentence suspended for 12 months.

Ward was given a four-month sentence suspended for 12 months. Both were ordered to pay £30 each in compensation.