Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition

MOUNT Lourdes pupil Isabella Nethercott recently took part in the Rotary Ireland Youth Leadership Development Competition.

The Rotary Ireland Youth Leadership Development Competition, in conjunction with Euroscola, is one of the Rotary Club’s longest running youth projects and it rewards young people with clear leadership potential.

Isabella wasn’t successful in winning the competition but visited The Rotary Club meeting recently as their speaker.

In her speech, Isabella thanked the Rotary Club for their support and for giving her this opportunity.

“One profits most who serves best’ just one of the many valuable things I have learnt from Rotary during my time spent preparing for the youth leadership competition,” she said.

“Partaking in the competition allowed me to experience the zeal and willingness that Rotary have, to help others and contribute to those in need.

“I have always been firm in saying that my one goal in life is to make a difference in someone’s life and to have a positive impact on someone. Even if that difference may be small, to know I have helped and have had a positive influence on somebody is an achievement in itself, and it is Rotary whom made me believe it possible to do so.”

“As someone who aspires to pursue a career in International Affairs, partaking in this competition has given me an incredible opportunity to learn about current local, national, and international issues,” Isabella added.